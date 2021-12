Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The spread of the omicron variant has recently reached Sangamon County…

According to Jeff Wilhite with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, there are four cases of omicron variant as of Monday.

Other test results include 915 newly confirmed cases and two additional death.