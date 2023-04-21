CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A joint children’s program hosted by the University of Illinois and Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club wrapped up for the spring on Thursday with a special ceremony and a special guest.

The program is called “Young Olympians,” and it is meant to helps kids elevate their academic careers and learn Olympic values such as friendship, equality, determination and courage.

With summer on the horizon, the program held an Olympic-style closing ceremony. They were joined by Aja Evans, a U of I graduate who won a bronze medal in bobsledding in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

She is hoping that her role on the big stage can help the younger generations.

“Sports gave me a sense of community and I think that’s really important,” Evans said.

Evans knows firsthand the benefits a program like this offers.

“To promote the confidence and the ability for young children to get active and I think that’s really important,” she said.

Gabrielle Strittmatter is the teen coordinator for Young Olympians. She’s watched the dozens of kids in the program grow over the last few months.

“It’s been amazing, and I got the opportunity to come in at the end here and facilitate,” Strittmater said.

She said being able to interact with someone like Evans could inspire them.

“She is the spitting image of what they could do with their lives if they wanted,” Strittmater said. “So it’s such an amazing opportunity for them to have that relationship role model come.”

Planning for the future and setting goals helped guide Evans to where she is now.

“They’re cornerstones to the future of these kids,” Evans said. “If I didn’t have sports, I’m not sure exactly where I would have been.”

Strittmater is excited about the potential she sees in these young people. Both she and Evans hope this program sets them up for success.

“We’ve been playing large group games, they love to take on the Young Olympians volunteers, head-to-head competitions, so that relationship has really grown,” Strittmater said.

“I think we need to be more supportive of where everyone’s coming from and create a community where you feel involved and you feel a part of it and you can be confident in that,” Evans said.

To top off the event, Evans awarded the kids with medals.

Strittmater, meanwhile, is hoping for the partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and U of I continues.