Old friends go for world record

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nothing brings back nostalgic memories like a game of whiffleball with friends, but one game that started on Saturday has higher stakes than just a friendly match.

Ten players led by Arcola graduate Chris Shields are going for the Guinness World Record for longest whiffleball game. The record they need to break is 26.5 hours. The man who organized it all says it is a nice homecoming for all of them.

“It’s a unique thing,” says Shields. “It’s a chance for us to get together, we’ve got a lot of good friends. We played ball together, all of us, through the years and some have traveled a way. One flew in from Washington state, one flew in from Florida just to do this.”

They are on pace to break that mark at 10:30 on Sunday morning. At that point they will submit their evidence to Guinness for the record, but they say they may play a little longer too. The score at last count was 82 to 59.