MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The conservation district is celebrating the 4th of July like it’s the 1860’s.

They will have a free celebration on Saturday at the Homestead Prairie Farm in the Rock Springs Conservation Area. It’s from 1-4 p.m.

They will have old-time games and toys for the kids to play with. There will also be a concert starting at 2 p.m. with an ice cream social afterwards.