CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?

You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington Streets. The celebration happens on September 24 from 3 to 10 p.m., offering Champaign-Urbana families an unforgettable evening full of music, food and beer.

The Kid Zone opens from 3 to 6 p.m. Children can have fun with face-painting, balloon twisting and sports activities. The well-known German band Die Musikmeisters will play festive polkas and waltzes mixed in with some of currently most loved songs.

Local brewers, such as Blind Pig, Triptych and Riggs, and an assortment of German Beers will get your taste buds covered. If you are not feeling full, Smith Burger and Watson’s Shack & Rail are preparing some German-style food. Don’t forget to grab some Bavarian pretzels brought by Martinelli’s Market with you to wrap up the feast.

The event also provides a $5,000 cash raffle and a stein-holding contest later in the evening. Oktoberfest welcomes party-goers and their friends to capture the festival’s spirit by dressing up with dirndl and lederhosen and dancing the night away.

For tickets and more information, click HERE.