Offline NOAA station may be back sooner than expected

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Whenever dangerous weather is on the way, the National Weather Service says there are several ways to get updates.

But one way for people around Champaign County has not been working. The NWS says it is moving towers for its Champaign NOAA Weather Radio Station. They say some surrounding counties can pick up other nearby stations, but a family in Fairmount cannot get anything.

“Where we live, we can’t pick up these signals,” says Rob Bolden. “Basically it’s inaudible, as they come in it’s just static. Especially when the storms are bad. Basically we’re flying blind.”

People in Vermilion County are somewhat covered by Crescent City and Newport, Ind. stations, but the NWS says Fairmount is right outside the edge of both of those coverage areas.

The reason Champaign is getting a new tower is because they had to repair the old one repeatedly for five years. The process has been moved up to the NWS in Washington, D.C. While they thought they would be back on the air by the end of the Summer, they said Wednesday they expect it to be much sooner than that.

The NWS says it suggests having more than one way to get weather alerts, but for those who trust their radio the most, they hope it is back on sooner rather than later.



“It’s very concerning for my family and I,” says Bolden. “We moved up here from Texas a couple years ago, and we really depended on those little devices as a form of survival.”

The NWS also suggests paying close attention to social media and local broadcasters.