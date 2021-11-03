Officials to cut ribbon on new solar field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Sol Systems and Illinois American Water will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of a new solar field in Champaign.

The field is located at 575 County Road 1700 N. and the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Elected officials, community partners and representatives from Illinois American Water and Sol Systems will be on hand to cut the ribbon.

Illinois American Water also built an identical solar field in Peoria. The fields are located on Illinois American Water property and are the largest of their kind on American Water property nationwide. Both fields are rated for 2,000 kilowatts and combined will save the company over $200,000 in annual energy costs.

The fields were announced in August 2020 and completed in April of this year.

“This is a really exciting project because of its multi-faceted impact to the communities we serve,” Brent O’Neill, Director of Engineering for Illinois American Water, said in August 2020. “Not only are we supporting local jobs and reducing operational costs which benefits our customers, but we are also reducing our environmental footprint.”

O’Neill said the solar fields will offset the greenhouse emissions of 16,222 cars, or nearly 8.5 million gallons of gasoline over 15 years of operation.