Officials seek information about car theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a car theft that happened between 6 p.m. on November 6 and 5 p.m. on November 7 at 1722 North Peoria Road.

According to police, A PJ brand, 22-foot long tilt trailer with a Volvo Skid Steer on it, was taken from the property by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427, submit a tip on website or use the P3 app. A tip that results in an arrest can lead to a cash reward of up to $2,500.