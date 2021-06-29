Officials say to stay cautious about Delta variant

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Experts across the world are worried about the Delta variant of COVID.

So today we asked some questions about it in Central Illinois.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says there have been no delta cases in Champaign County, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t here.

There is separate testing for this variant called genomic sequencing.

If you’re vaccinated and test positive, they’ll test you for the Delta strain.

They’ll also test for Delta in patients who are severely ill or have died.

“The best protection is to have the most number of people in a community vaccinated, which reduces the likelihood even for the variants to be able to replicate or transmit from person to person,” said Awais Vaid, the deputy administrator and epidemiologist with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

They say the Delta variant is more infectious than other strains.