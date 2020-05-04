Officials pleased state park visitors vigilantly following health precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed Monday weekend visitors at their recently-reopened state parks were mindful of public health directives.

IDNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert said they worked closely with Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to determine what sites they could safely reopen to the public.

“We were pleased to see visitors remained vigilant when it came to social distancing and following other public health directives,” she said. “As Illinois continues to flatten, and eventually bend, the curve, we are looking forward to welcoming Illinoisans back to more state parks.”

IDNR announced April 23 that several state parks and recreational areas would reopen May 1 so residents could enjoy outdoor activities.

The Central Illinois locations that reopened include the following: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park in Findlay, Kickapoo Recreation Area in Vermilion County, and Wolf Creek State Park in Windsor. All other sites remained closed until further notice.

IDNR officials asked the public to abide by the following rules when visiting state parks: