Officials identify boys pulled from Illinois River

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cass County Death Examiner Scott Lummis has identified two boys he said had drowned Thursday in the Illinois River near Beardstown.

They were Briston M. Dunmire, 15, and Jorden L. Dunmire, 12. Lummis said the two were brothers and were both residents of Beardstown.

He also said Jorden Dunmire was recovered early Friday morning not far from where he was last seen, near the Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad bridge. Briston Dunmire was found noon Saturday.

The Beardtowns Fire Department, Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Copperas Creek Fire, Morgan County Search and Rescue, and Rapid Response Services assisted with the recovery.

Officials continue their investigation into the incident.