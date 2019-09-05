Officials: Help reduce “green ice” accidents

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office and Lincoln Land Chapter A.B.A.T.E. are asking for the public’s help reducing traffic accidents, especially for motorcyclists. The “green ice” effect happens when grass clippings get on roadways.
The clippings, especially if wet, can make a driver lose control of the bike. It also impacts bicyclists as well. Authorities want people to blow grass clippings into ditches or yards to keep them off area roadways.
There are even laws prohibiting the practice:
- (415 ILCS 105/4) (from Ch. 38, par. 86-4) Sec. 4. No person shall dump, deposit, drop, throw, discard, leave, cause or permit the dumping, depositing, dropping, throwing, discarding or leaving of litter upon any public or private property in this State, or upon or into any river, lake, pond, or other stream or body of water in this State.
- (415 ILCS 105/3) (from Ch. 38, par. 86-3) Sec. 3. As used in this Act, unless the context otherwise requires: (a) “Litter” means any discarded, used or unconsumed substance or waste. “Litter” may include, but is not limited to, any garbage, trash, refuse, cigarettes, debris, rubbish, grass clippings or other lawn or garden waste, newspaper, magazines, glass, metal, plastic or paper containers or other packaging construction material, abandoned vehicle (as defined in the Illinois Vehicle Code), motor vehicle parts, furniture, oil, carcass of a dead animal, any nauseous or offensive matter of any kind, any object likely to injure any person or create a traffic hazard, potentially infectious medical waste as defined in Section 3.360 of the Environmental Protection Act, or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary nature, which has been discarded, abandoned or otherwise disposed of improperly.