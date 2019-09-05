Officials: Help reduce “green ice” accidents

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office and Lincoln Land Chapter A.B.A.T.E. are asking for the public’s help reducing traffic accidents, especially for motorcyclists. The “green ice” effect happens when grass clippings get on roadways.

The clippings, especially if wet, can make a driver lose control of the bike. It also impacts bicyclists as well. Authorities want people to blow grass clippings into ditches or yards to keep them off area roadways.

There are even laws prohibiting the practice: