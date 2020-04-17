Officials announce fifth COVID-19 death in the county

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced the fifth COVID-19 death in the county.

They said the patient was a man in his 70s that tested positive for the virus on April 14. He was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Along with the additional death, officials reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. The total number of cases is 56, including the five deaths.

A chart provided by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Officials said Memorial Medical Center is reporting three patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. None of those patients are Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s Hospital officials said they have three patients hospitalized for the virus, none of which are Sangamon County residents. There are 19 inpatients under investigation between the two hospitals.