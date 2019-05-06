Officers seek support during National Police Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Area Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores will be giving out free blue light bulbs this week as a part of a police community initiative.

Police and business leaders teamed up Monday, asking everyone to "Light the Community Blue" next week.

May 12 - 18 is National Police Week. Area police, Mayor Jim Langfelder and the FBI Springfield Citizens Academy Alumni Association announced a new initiative allowing the community to show support for police for free.

"The initiative will allow our residents, with the help of business leaders, to visibly show their support for law enforcement," said Lee Milner of the FBI Springfield Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

Local Ace Hardware stores are giving away the bulbs for free with any purchase starting Monday through May 12. Area Lowe's stores are also giving away the blue bulbs Friday May 10, starting at 9 am, while supplies last.

Leaders say the idea behind the movement is to see everyone light up the area blue.

"Front porch blue lights convey a message of respect, solidarity and support for law enforcement officers and their families," said George Preckwinkle, president of Springfield Ace stores.