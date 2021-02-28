One seriously hurt in shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting near East Ravine and North Peoria avenues.

Investigators say it happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday. ShotSpotter detected three rounds that had been fired in the area.

Police say they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound, and immediately provided aid to the victim.

The man may not survive his injuries, investigators say.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. If you have additional information, police ask you to call Peoria County Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.