Officers investigating apparent ‘swatting’ incident after false police report

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Just over a dozen officers responded to the Lyons Park area Saturday night after someone told 911 dispatchers they had shot someone and threatened to shoot responding police.

However, police say they then learned no shooting had actually happened — and the response tied up their resources for an extended period of time.

Sgt. Chris Copeland says a total of 14 police officers responded to the scene after 9 p.m. at East Decatur Street and 19th Street.

Copeland says the caller told dispatchers they had just shot someone in a house and they would shoot any responding officers.

He says they were on scene for 1 hour and 42 minutes, and several officers positioned themselves on a perimeter surrounding the area.

The police sergeant says officers eventually got in touch with the resident of the home, who was away at the time. They returned to their house and then let police in to check it out, he says.

Copeland says police found no signs of any foul play. He adds the person who lived there had no idea who would have made the false report or why.

“These types of calls have the potential to end badly, and tie up significant resources for an extended amount of time,” Copeland.

“Swatting’ is a term coined in the last several years, describing incidents where police receive prank phone calls that attempt to dispatch a large number of armed officers to a particular address.

A swatting incident was reported by Chatham Police in 2019. In other cases, false reports have ended in fatal police shootings.

Police say they have no record of the caller providing their name and they believe the call came from outside of the Decatur idea.

Copeland says police are still actively investigating the incident.