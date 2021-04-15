Officers investigate attempted burglary at jewelry store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after someone broke into a jewelry store.

It happened at Flora Gems, located at Kirby Avenue and State Street.

The front door glass was smashed in. Investigators say that happened sometime Wednesday night.

Officers say nothing was taken, and detectives are still working to identify a suspect.

Police say they’re reviewing all available information on the break-in, including security camera footage.

This same store was broken into during the looting that happened last summer.

