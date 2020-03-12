Officers get demo of virtual training

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It takes a lot of practice to master something, that is why the UI Police Department is looking at its options when it comes to training police officers virtually.

Some officers were shown a demo Thursday of how the training may look. Virtual training unlocks more scenarios then what they normally could do. The guns they use are real, but they have lasers installed in their barrel and have CO2 cartridges instead of magazines to simulate recoil.

When it comes to things like shootings or hostage situations, nothing can compare to the real moment, but virtual training can get close. Patrick Wade of UIPD says they want something that can keep their officers prepared for anything.

“Doing that repetition, doing it over and over again. Making sure you have the right mindset in a situation is hugely important so you can make those quick decisions and ultimately keep people safer,” says Wade.

VirTra is the company who provided the demo. They are focused on virtual judgmental and de-escalation training for law enforcement. Steve Diiullo was the associate running the demo. He has done his own time on the force. He knows personally that training beforehand can help when they get involved in dangerous scenarios.

“When I got into two really bad uses of force in my 22 years, there was no training to fall back on,” says Diiullo. “But now with this being affordable for all agencies, now they can come in here and train, make mistakes, go over things, for the sole purpose of making that officer and the communities they serve safer.”

The recorded scenarios are like a create your own adventure. The trainers are able to follow different paths based on how the officer using it is responding to the scenario. UIPD hopes they type of preparation will translate to a safer environment.

“Any time we can use a tool like this to get better outcomes for our community, and also keep people safer, that’s the ultimate goal,” says Wade. “That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what we’re looking into.”