CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police mooooved some bulls off the road on Saturday.

Chatham Police helped corral two big bulls on the loose. They were found on Chatham Road in front of Glenwood Intermediate School. Police say they were able to get the bulls back into their fenced-in home with the help of a few people passing by.

“No word yet on if Chief Foli will be passing out lassos next week,” the department’s Facebook page said.