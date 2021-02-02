Officer stabbed outside CVS store

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria police officer is in the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning, and a suspect was shot and killed.

The original call to police was for a report of domestic violence just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick said “a part of the domestic call left the scene prior to police arrival.”

A suspect vehicle was found by police at the CVS at Farmdale and Washington streets. During that interaction, the responding officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot, investigators say.

Brodrick said the officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Illinois State Police will take over the investigation.