Officer on leave after arrest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Brian Cornett, a Danville Police officer, arrested on domestic battery and assault charges made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Cornett is accused of yelling at his teen daughter and threatening to beat her at the American Legion Baseball Fields, Thursday evening. His ex-wife’s current husband told Cornett to stop yelling at his daughter and the two began arguing. At that point, his ex-wife jumped in between the two.

Cornett allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders, threw her to the ground and threatened her current husband. Danville Police were called to the scene, as well as Illinois State Police, where they arrested Cornett. He has been charged with two counts of domestic battery and two counts of assault.

In court Friday, Judge Derek Girton ordered Cornett to have no contact with his daughter, ex-wife and her husband. He was also ordered to turn in his firearms.

Cornett’s bond has been set at $3,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 7. If found guilty, Cornett could face up to a maximum of one year in prison.