Oberheim Park releases renderings

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Oberheim Park just posted to Facebook, introducing the renderings of the planned complex.

The renderings were created by Farnsworth Group.

According to officials, the park is named after the local hero and fallen Police Officer Chris Oberheim. It would be a 35-acre multi-sport & recreation complex near Green Apple Lane and Route 47.

The park would serve as a place for community and sportsmanship, officials stated.

This project is in progress. To receive more updates, click here.