Oakwood Schools temporarily close due to COVID

FITHIAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Oakwood High School Comets officials recently announced that there will be a temporary short-term closure of all Oakwood Schools and activities starting on Tuesday afternoon due to severe impacts of COVID-19 on the student body.

According to officials, at least 11 students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, along with over 200 students who are considered close contact and testing positive.

School officials have decided to put a pause on in-person learning after communicating the current situation with the Vermilion County Health Department. There will be a transition to remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Officials believe this pause will allow time to identify and notify close contacts and prevent any further spread within the school and community.