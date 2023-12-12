FITHIAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Vermilion County schools are starting a fundraiser in honor of a student diagnosed with cancer

Oakwood High School senior Bujar Haziri was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in August and has been in the hospital since that time receiving treatments. Students and staff of Oakwood decided to have a dinner fundraiser before Tuesday’s varsity basketball game against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School. Math teacher Laura Head said his presence is sorely missed.

We wanted to reach out and do some fundraisers for his family and just let him know that we’re thinking about him, we miss him,” Head said. “He was born in Europe and came here in third grade. So, he’s just got a vast amount of knowledge.”

Scholastic bowl teammate and close friend Brody Blew said he’s known Haziri since fourth grade and feared the worst when he found out about his diagnosis.

“I was scared,” Blew said. “You never think it’s going to happen to somebody you knew and then once it does it kind of feels like flashbacks, you know?”

Between several rounds of chemo, medical expenses and trips to the hospital, Blew said Haziri and his family could use all the help they could.

“I think it’s super important for communities to come together to support those who need it,” Blew said. “And as somebody who has leukemia he is somebody who needs the support right now.”

Haziri is currently in his fourth round of chemo and is looking to get to school as soon as possible. In the meantime, those who know hope is a small act of kindness can ease his pain.

Organizers said Haziri is hoping to get back to school in February of 2024.