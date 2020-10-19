Nursing school seeing increase in applicants

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- Lakeview college of nursing in Danville is seeing an increase of 10 percent in overall enrollment from fall of last year, but they’re saying that increase might not be from the pandemic. They won’t be able to tell if Covid has increased enrollment until next year. Although Covid has affected how nurses are learning, they’ve had down size classes.

Head of admissions Connie young says the increased enrollment had made some changes. “You have to budget, increase faculty and rearrange faculty based on enrollment for each level of classes” Students interested in the program have to complete two years of prerequisite before applying. Another change Lakeview has made is their recruiting process, they’re now having virtual fairs instead of in person ones.