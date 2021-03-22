Former nurse sentenced to 6 years in prison for using patients’ morphine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Tuscola nurse will be serving several years in federal prison after investigators accused her of using morphine that was meant for hospice patient.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois says 47-year-old Kandis Mills was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for tampering with consumer products.

The release says she will begin her prison term on May 25 and will remain on supervised release for 3 additional years.

“This case shows both the devasting harm caused by opioid addiction to include almost unforgivable collateral damage inflicted on our most vulnerable citizens and also the importance of strictly following narcotic medicine storage and audit rules,” says Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. “Unfortunately, medical providers are at heightened risk of addiction and protocols must be strictly followed.”

“Registered Nurses are some of our most trusted professionals in the health care industry. Unfortunately, this case is representative of the dangers associated with addiction. When an individual does not seek help, they endanger the lives of those whom they entered the profession to protect,” says FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox.

“Tampering with prescription medication is taken very seriously by the FBI. We will use all available resources to bring to justice those who intentionally jeopardize the health of others.”

“This defendant violated the trust given to those who care for the sick and vulnerable,” says Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “I thank our ISP Special Agents, as well as our federal partners, and, most importantly, the witnesses that stepped up to help us seek justice.”

Mills pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 last year to two counts of tampering with consumer products, specifically bottles of morphine.

Investigators says Mills worked as a registered nurse at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care in Champaign from May to August 2018.

Court dockets state on July 20, 2018, an internal audit at the nursing home discovered that a morphine bottle was missing from an emergency medication control box. Additionally, nine tablets of opioid medication were also gone.

Three days later a different nurse reported that a patient’s morphine bottle was apparently tampered with. The release says the dropper was not in the packaging, the bottle was opened, and the morphine inside appeared lighter than normal.

The bottle also appeared to hold more liquid than it should have, investigators say.

Two told a supervisor that Mills seemed lethargic, was slurring her words, and staring into space, the release says.

Then on Aug. 4 that year, staff found another emergency medication control box that had been tampered with. The release says that the bottle of morphine had a bent flap on its box and the safety seal had several puncture holes.

Prosecutors say Mills was fired from Illini Heritage on Aug 5. Investigators interviewed her and say she admitted to using residents’ morphine.

The release says she used the patients medication infrequently at first — but eventually that turned into daily use.

“Mills admitted that she used the morphine and then diluted the morphine bottle with tap water from a sink,” the release says.

Investigators add nursing home staff said patients who Mills admitted stealing morphine from had suffered from more pain near the end of their lives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs represented the government at sentencing.

A recent booking photo was not immediately available. This story will be updated with one when possible.