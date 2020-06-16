Nurse returns from hot spot

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — New York has been one of the largest COVID-19 hot spots in the world.

A Central Illinois nurse just got back home from helping coronavirus patients there for almost two months. Christian County has only had a few dozen confirmed cases. It is a far cry from New York, which in April, was struggling to take care of all of its patients. That is when nurse practitioner Deana Stefko got a call.

“I’ve been apart of the Air Force Reserves for the last 15 years and we got a phone call we were being called up in support of COVID-19,” says Stefko. “I had about 24 hours notice to get to my home base up in New York.”

Stefko is originally from upstate New York and her unit was called in to help with the challenge. She joined about 3,000 other service men and women helping in the area. She worked at the University Hospital in Newark as a bedside critical care nurse.

“Being in the hospital was defiantly an experience,” says Stefko. “I think we all were a little bit taken back by how sick these patients actually were. But we were there to do our job and that’s what we were trained to do.”

Her deployment could have lasted six months, but at the end of May she was allowed to come back to Taylorville. She got to see her family for the first time in almost two months. And her work family was excited to see her again too.

“They sent care packages, I was in contact with them through the phone,” says Stefko. “Texting, letting them know, everyone was always checking in making sure I was doing okay and we were taken care of. I finally came back to work last week. We all got lunch, it was a good welcome back.”