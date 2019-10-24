Nurse helps man communicate again

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Being in a senior living home when you are only 32-years old can be difficult. But thanks to some help from one of his nurses, David Braemer can start living again.

Braemer has Multiple Sclerosis. He lets his eyes do the talking with his new eye gazer.

“I can speak my mind better now,” said Braemer through his machine. “I like joking with the staff.”

Braemer was checked into Accolade Senior Living after more than a decade battling the disease. To help his transition, one of his nurses made it her mission to get him an Augmentive and Alternative Communication Device. He got it at the end of September and her work made all the difference.

“I’m flattered and grateful that she devoted so much time and energy to helping me,” said Braemer. “Being as young as I am, I didn’t think that I could get a device like this. But she worked really hard to get it.”

His family says the device is already making him feel more comfortable in his new home.

“Being his age, and being in a facility like this, it’s even more important for him to be able to communicate with people,” says his father. “Because, along with the dignity, it’s the self-worth that you get.”

Braemer is still learning how to use the eye gazer. The machine comes with games that help him practice the movement. Several people at the nursing center say they are already getting to know Braemer better.