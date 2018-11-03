Number of homeless veterans declining

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of veterans are getting off the streets and into permanent homes.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development says, in Illinois, the number of homeless veterans has dropped by thousands. The HUD report showed the number of reported homeless veterans decreased 5.4% since last year. That’s a difference of 2,142 people. The count this year is 37,878 people compared to the count in 2017, which was 40,020.

Organizations in central Illinois, like the Salvation Army, are noticing the same thing as they try to get veterans the help they need.

Christine Miller is an army veteran. She says, “From 1988-1990, I basically did all my time over in Germany.” When she got back to the states, she got a job and started a new life. But five years ago she became homeless.

Miller says, “Life happens let’s just put it that way. I really don’t have any family or anybody to rely on.”

She’s one of thousands of veterans who are without permanent housing. She stayed in shelters here and there, but it was never a home to call her own.

Miller says, “I miss my bed, what little furniture I had. I miss my two pots and pans I use. I miss the cats I had to get rid of.”

This year she got help from the Salvation Army veteran’s program. Trish Bratton says, “We help them get into housing. We can pay security deposits, utility deposits.”

Since the program started six years ago they’ve been able to help about 2,400 veterans find permanent housing. But this year, there’s been a change. Bratton says, “We saw an 11% decrease from 2017-2018. In 2017 we assisted 394 veterans and in 2018 we assisted 352.”

Each year they get a grant of about $1,600,000 to help homeless veterans across central Illinois.

Bratton says, “We buy them everything they need for an apartment such as pots, pans and glasses right down to the salt and pepper shaker.”

Miller got her pots and pans back, and bed to rest on every night. But she says what means the most is the compassion she was shown. She says, “If just one person helps another person, and another helps another, there won’t be any homelessness.”

If you’re a veteran looking for help finding a home, you can call the Salvation Army’s supportive services at 217-278-9897.

The Salvation Army also has a new resource called Bridge Transitional Housing. It’s a place for homeless veterans to stay while they wait until they can get a permanent home. That’ll be in Bloomington. They plan to open it next week.