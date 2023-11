Before sunrise, Meteorologist Seth Bohnhoff took this short video of the snow falling in the WCIA-3 parking lot.

For many in Central Illinois, Sunday brought the 1st accumulating snow of the season, especially across the northernmost towns in the area. Many viewers like you submitted pictures showcasing how the snowy Sunday Morning was spent, and we created this photo gallery for all to see! If you have a picture you would like to submit, comment it on our social medias or email us at weather@wcia.com

From our Weather Skycams, this was the view before sunrise in Normal, IL, which looked like a Winter Wonderland with snow on the ground and Christmas lights on display.

There was enough snow in Chenoa to build a team of mini-snowmen! Photo by Amy Bayston.

Nothing more wintry than a coat of snow on evergreen trees! Photo by: Kristina Forrest in Farmer City.

There’s snowmen, and then there’s snow chicken like we have here in Wapella! Photo by: Kristin Noel.

This pup was excited to see snow for the first time! Photo: Macy Lively in Lincoln

This dog in Greenup patiently waits for snow in their jacket. Photo: Jackie Green-Brockett

This lab wasn’t quite sure how to feel about the snow in Paxton! Photo: Rebecca Lackey

There was plenty of snow over in Bloomington for this dog to enjoy! Photo: Sharon Krause

This kitty in Mahomet is equipped for the cold with its vest! Photo: Stacey L. Sears-Baxley

Exploring the dusting of snow in Savoy is this little one! Photo: Julie Pryde

Not sure if these dogs are too thrilled about the weather in Georgetown. Photo: Lisa Davis

This Monticello dog had a light snow to enjoy in the yard. Photo: Carol Meeker

This dark-haired feline stands out in the Urbana snow. Photo: Jill Sellers

Norm the Pony having the time of his life in the Crescent City snow. Photo: Mal Jo Redeker

These wooden reindeer and their sled look a lot more seasonal with the snow on them! Photo: Maureen Fourez in Newtown.

A literal first taste of the snow in Fairmount this season! Photo: Elizabeth Wyer.

A couple of good boys getting ready to spar it out in the snow. Photo: Rich Reid in St. Joseph.

A little rolling around in the snow never hurt anybody! Photo: Stacy Schmid in Clinton

No rust when it comes to the snowman-making skills! Photo: Mary Rudman.

A googly-eyed snowman constructed in Fairbury. Photo: Christine Brown.

An early-season snowman in Potomac. Photo: Katie Whitlow.

Not a lot of snow in the yard, but enough to make this snowman! Photo: Danielle Swanson.

It may still be Fall, but these pumpkins belonged to winter on Sunday. Photo: Bailey Walden

This Gibson City deck is saw the snow pile up Sunday Morning. Photo: Lisa Hoover.

The dog days of summer have passed, but the dog days of winter have begun in Crescent City. Photo by: Nkh Henrichs

Time to get the snow brushes out in Paxton! Photo: Donna Gibson.

A snowman under construction in Bellflower! Photo: Erin Tipsord.

The wet, slushy snow was perfect for some snowballs in Westville! Photo: Sbeth Haras.

Snow completely covering the ground in Chillicothe. Photo: Sue Dickson.

Calibleu the dog gets some airtime while hanging out in the Philo snow. Photo: Tanya Flynn.

This little man got to play in the snow for the first time ever! Photo: Katie Winans.

Snow coating the roof of this church in Lincoln. Photo: Marj Medina.

This little lady enjoys her first snow come down in Danville! Photo: Kaycie Verhoeven.

Another first time snow for a young one, this time in Clinton! Photo: Jessica Eads.

Someone’s got the right idea with a warm fire after the snow. Photo: Abby West.