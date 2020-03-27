Notaries public can perform remote services

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — During the state’s required stay-at-home mandate, there are still some things people must do without being able to wait for the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis to get better.

It’s why Secretary of State Jess White and Governor JB Pritzker are temporarily allowing notaries public to perform work remotely. The exemption will end when the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation is rescinded.

“Our main goal is to make sure notaries and their customers are protected,” said White. “Any citizen who is in need of notarized documents should choose a notary who they know and trust.”

If customers don’t have a notary, they are allowed to seek notary services from electronic notarization companies.

For more information, click here.