Not all students equipped for e-learning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Remote learning has been a challenge for many parents and teachers around the state. Now, Governor JB Pritzker wants schools to prepare for the possibility it could last longer. It has some parents concerned.

Students around the state are learning from home during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The governor announced earlier this month schools wouldn’t reopen for in-person instruction this school year.

A lot of students are taking classes online. Andy Wilson teaches at Uni High, in Urbana.

“Transitioning to e-learning is going to be something that my teaching style lends itself towards, so project-based learning. It’s kind of based around a lot of independent, autonomous learning on the student’s part.”

Sunday, the governor suggested schools should be prepared for e-learning and in classroom instruction in the fall since we’re not sure what will happen in the months ahead. While some teachers say they’re students have the motivation to handle those changes, some parents ar expressing concerns.

“I think, for us, it’s less of a problem to have people participate and engaged and involved.”

“My son has ADHD so he really needs that extra help there at school. He needs the routine. He needs the structure.”

E-learning is more difficult because Slover works during the day. Her husband helps with e-learning, but their internet isn’t strong.

“I’m going to have to quit my job. I cannot expect a kindergartner to learn how to read when you’re not there to teach him. I feel like a failure. I feel like I’m failing my kids.”

She hopes it will be safe enough for schools to reopen in the fall so her children can get back to learning in the classroom, not in front of their screens.

Governor Pritzker said at Sunday’s news conference, in part: “Many schools are not ready for e-learning, but should be so the state actually has funds available to work with school districts to help speed up e-learning.”