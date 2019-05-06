Local News

Not all employees return to work after fire

Posted: May 06, 2019 05:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 05:00 PM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some employees are back to work after a business caught fire.

Crews responded to a fire at Decatur Foundry, around 1 pm, Sunday. One building had extensive damage to the inside.

The human resources director says the company called off work for people who work in that party of the facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

