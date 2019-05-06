Not all employees return to work after fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some employees are back to work after a business caught fire.

Crews responded to a fire at Decatur Foundry, around 1 pm, Sunday. One building had extensive damage to the inside.

The human resources director says the company called off work for people who work in that party of the facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

