Northbound I-57 reduced to one lane after crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police say northbound I-57 is open again after a crash left one lane blocked Tuesday morning.

It happened Tuesday morning at milepost 208.5, which is around four miles south of Tuscola.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution when traveling through the area and to seek an alternative route until the blockage has been cleared.