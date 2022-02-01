Normal Police issues Traffic Collision Alert

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Traffic Collision Alert will go into effect in Normal starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. as a major snowstorm begins in the region.

Traffic Collision Alerts regard the reporting of property damage accidents such as car crashes to the Normal Police Department. Once a Traffic Collision Alert is issued, people involved an accident have 72 hours to report the accident in person to the Normal Police Department.

People involved in the accident should exchange information (including name and phone number) and take photographs of the accident if it is safe to do so.

The alert will stay in effect until Friday at 8 a.m.