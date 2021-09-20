Normal Fire Department: Animals on the loose after rollover crash

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Normal Fire Department (NFD) found goats and sheep running around Interstate 55 when they came to help with a rollover accident that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials said fire crews were sent to milepost 162 at 7:30 a.m. as a semi-truck was reported to get caught in a rollover accident. When the crews arrived, all the animals kept inside the semi-truck were roaming free. The goats and sheep ran around the interstate and up and down the medians and ditches. They were scared but did not get hurt. The truck driver was also not hurt.

The Illinois State Police, Normal Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and many farms have come to the scene to help the NFD safely corral the animals into trailers for transport.

Check out the photos below for a closer look at the incident: