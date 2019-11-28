Nonprofit for special needs closes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– An organization that serves people with special needs is closing. United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln in Decatur or UCP shut down. However, many still don’t know why it’s happening. Some parents in Decatur told me they are frustrated this happened, and they weren’t given a lot of details.

In October SPARC of Springfield announced it would take over the non profit. However, last week the Decatur office posted on their website that isn’t happening and they were closing. They also told people the Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington UCP locations are closing.

Spark CEO told me Springfield’s UCP staff and families that need support will still get their help. They had planned on taking over the Decatur branch. He says he isn’t sure why they decided to close. Organizations that help people with special needs want the Macon County community to know they have options. The UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open which has raised thousands of dollars for children and adults with disabilities in Central Illinois was put on by the nonprofit. They announced the Youth Advocate Program will be taking on that event.

We reached out to UCP’s Chief Marketing Officer several times for comment but we did not get a response. UCP Land of Lincoln Decatur said on their Facebook page. “This abrupt announcement fills us with tremendous sadness for the individuals we serve. We will work hard to connect individuals and their families with other local agencies to fill their needs,” said Jenny Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer.