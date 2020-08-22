Nonprofit distributes school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club a group of volunteers made 887 back to school kits for students.

Each one was personalized by Back 2 School Illinois, a nonprofit, for certain grades and ages.

“There’s about 1.2 million families in Illinois that are considered low income every year,” says CEO Matthew Kurtzman. “These are the ones who are having to make the hard decisions about whether to pay the rent or the mortgage or how they pay for food. Often school supplies, unfortunately they can’t afford it. So what our organization does is provide them.”

The nonprofit says the pandemic has had an impact on how families can afford schools supplies. Especially those who have been out of work for an extended amount of time.

“Receiving this kit really helps out a lot,” says Ebonni Akins. “Especially considering I’m just now getting back to work, this kind of helps out a lot.”

The assembly line for the kits had volunteers from all over, and it also included the all-time leading scorer in Fighting Illini history. Deon Thomas says he has known Kurtzman for years. And when they came to Champaign, he knew he wanted to help.

“We thought a partnership would be great, to come back and do something here in the community,” says Thomas. “I went and spoke to my higher ups, Howard Milton and Josh Whitman, they were on-board with doing something here back in the community. We just wanted to be able to come together and do something good for the people here.”

Back 2 School Illinois could not see kids reactions in person. They are getting help distributing from the Stephens Family YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, the Odyssey Project, and the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education. But they are still happy to know they are making a difference.

“It’s just tremendously rewarding to see that first hand impact,” says Kurtzman.

This was the first time Back 2 School Illinois has had an event in Champaign, but they said they are hoping to turn it into an annual event.