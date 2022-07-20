CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Parks District let people escape the summer heat on Wednesday, even if they weren’t from Urbana.

Crystal Lake Park held its Non-Resident Pool Day where people could cool off in the water. Families and organizations took advantage of the Aquatic Center at the discounted cost.

One worker said it’s more than just a fun day for park goers.

“Just watching the smiles on the kids faces when they’re in the watr having a good time and staying cool,” said pool manager Carrie Belcher. “As you can see all the other kids, you know, they are having blast and I like to be out here with them and soaking up the sun.”

Non-Resident Day will be held twice a month from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.