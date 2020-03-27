Non-profit prepared to help veterans

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area non-profit is stepping up to help area veterans impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Help 4 Heroes is issuing gift cards to eligible veterans for groceries, gas or other essentials. Each veteran can receive a $100 gift card and $25 gift cards for each dependent.

The area charity, it’s sustained solely by community donations.

Requirements:

Must have resided in Macon County for a minimum of 6 months

Honorable Discharge from active duty military service (dd214)

Must have been laid off or lost their job due to an impact that is no fault of their own and related to COVID-19. Proof of loss of employment must be provided with documentation from IDES or your previous employer. Employment must have been lost between February 2 – April 5, 2020.

Proof of dependents must be supplied with birth certificates, marriage license or previous year tax documents. If the marriage or birth was in Macon County, the Macon County Clerk can verify the entries on your application.

Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County, Inc.

(217) 424 – 1376