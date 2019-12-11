Non-profit needs coats

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois are making it their mission to keep the families they provide for warm this holiday season.

The non-profit opened their Winter Clothes Drive Wednesday. They are looking for children’s size coats, hats, gloves, and more. They say they were inspired by some of the families they work closest with. Some kids they work with did not own a winter coat.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will continue to accept winter clothes throughout the holiday season.