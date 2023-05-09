CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking to honor citizen crime fighters with a pair of awards and the deadline to nominate someone is approaching.

In the coming months, Crime Stoppers will award the Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award and the Youth Scholarship Award. The awards are meant to recognize people or organizations who have made a difference in their community by fighting crime and high school seniors wanting to pursue a career in criminal justice.

“It takes everyone working together to create safe and thriving communities,” Crime Stoppers President John Hecker said in a press release. “We want to recognize the people and groups who are doing their part.”

The Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award is named after late WCIA anchor and Crime Stoppers board member Dave Benton. The recipients of the award are said to exemplify the crime fighting spirit that Dave exhibited during his newscasts, programs and tenure on the board.

Nominations are open to any Champaign County citizen or organization that has made their community a better place through crime fighting efforts. Those efforts could be stopping a crime in progress, helping to solve a case or making a neighborhood, community or the entire county safer.

The winner of the Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award, as chosen by the Crime Stoppers board, will receive $500, a framed certificate and their name will be engraved on a plaque along with past winners.

The Youth Scholarship Award, meanwhile, is for high school seniors in Champaign County who plan to pursue a career in criminal justice. Applicants must provide information about their high school life, extracurriculars and other attributes and write a short essay on why they are pursuing a career in criminal justice.

The winner, also chosen by the Crime Stoppers board, will receive $500 that will go directly into the student’s account at the college they are attending.

June 15 is the last day people can nominate someone for the Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award and the Youth Scholarship Award. Applications can be filled out online and the winners will be recognized at Crime Stoppers’ annual luncheon in July.