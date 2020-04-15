Nominate favorite essential workers

1  of  2
OREANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A local business is trying to honor essential workers jeopardizing their health and families during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Jane Photography is offering a $500 gift card to one lucky winner. Employers, friends, family and community members can nominate their favorite workers. There’s also a place to recognize those favorites on the front lines.

Nominations are being accepted as long as the stay-at-home orders continue. The winner will be randomly selected when it ends. Essential workers can be anyone still working during the shutdown including those in healthcare, sanitation, child care, logistics, drivers, grocery stores, etc.

