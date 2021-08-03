No vaccine clinic this year at Champaign County Fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There wasn’t a vaccine clinic at the Champaign County Fair but that’s not because the public health department didn’t try to set one up.

The health department says it reached out to the fair but got no response.

They also asked the Champaign and Urbana mayors to reach out.

The health department says the mayors didn’t hear back either.

Leaders there say they’re looking for opportunities to vaccinate people.

“The fairgrounds, the Champaign County Fair Grounds, for the county fair, was one such location we thought,” said Awais Vaid, the CUPHD deputy administrator and epidemiologist. “A lot of people come over there over the days, so that did make sense for us to start a clinic up over there.”

The health departments wants to set up clinics in neighborhoods where the number of vaccinations isn’t very high.