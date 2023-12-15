Update: 7:30a – Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn released more information about the incident.

The first call for assistance came from 308 Philadelphia Road in rural Ashland for a male that had been shot.

Police officers from Ashland, Beardstown and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded with help from local EMS officials.

Upon arrival, a male was found with a gunshot wound. A female on scene was found deceased.

Based on information provided by the male victim, police responded to an additional scene, responding to a residence in Ashland. There, two more female victims were located deceased.

Police identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle which was located in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police attempted to the suspect’s vehicle in a traffic stop near North Main and Oak Street.

The suspect was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

The surviving male victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Update: 7:15a – Jacksonville Police tell WCIA that a suspect was located in a traffic stop in Jacksonville. Information about charges, arrests or the current condition of the suspect were not immediately known.

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn posted on Facebook Thursday Night that there is no further risk to the public after his office was called to investigate multiple deaths in the area.

Several police agencies are involved in the investigative process. That includes Ashland Police, Pleasant Plains police, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

It is unclear the scope of the investigation at this time, but they do say there are multiple death investigation scenes in Cass County as a result.

WCIA has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police for more details.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.