“No remorse at all;” Woman falls victim to scammers, loses COVID relief money

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is warning people to be careful after falling victim to scammers shortly after getting her third round of COVID relief funds.

Benita Carter clicked on a link to a site that claimed to be Amazon Prime. The hackers behind it drained her bank account. When Carter tried calling the number they gave her, she said the man on the line laughed at her, used racial slurs and called her stupid.

Carter said they showed no remorse at all, at a time when she’s been struggling to stay afloat and keep up with her bills.

“I just cried,” she said. “I mean, I cried for like two days. I mean, I was really hurt, because I really needed that money. I had bills to pay. My car broke down and I need to get my car fixed. And I need to get things for my kids as well.”

Carter has filed a report with the Rantoul Police Department.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers may try to text, call or email you to share your personal information or card numbers if your stimulus money is mailed out. Experts said to report scam attempts to the I.R.S. or to the BBB.

The BBB has also warned people to be careful sharing pictures of vaccine cards on social media. Those cards have full names and birthdays on them, along with the location of vaccine sites. Scammers in the U.K. have already been caught selling the fake cards online.