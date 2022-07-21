CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Athletes in DeLand-Weldon School District have to work a little harder to stay in sports or any clubs.

The district has adopted the Blue Ridge District policy, meaning students participating in any extracurricular activity must now pass all their classes.

This is an improvement from their previous requirement of needing to only pass five courses.

“We feel that students need to prioritize their education before looking at their extracurriculars,” said Weldon High School Principal Matt Goldman. “So, if a student is failing a class, they probably need to take a step back from the extracurriculars and get their academics up before returning to the season.”

Goldman feels that there should be little push back on the new policy.

Classes begin for DeLand-Weldon on August 17th.