SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were sent to an area near Henry Street and South Woodward Street in response to a reported house fire at around 7:10 a.m.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a small fire at the back porch and there was a light haze inside in the house. The fire crews put out the fire within 10 minutes. No one was hurt during the incident.