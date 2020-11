BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a fire last night Sunday.

It happened at 6711 W. Edgewood Drive around 6:45. Crews from Arenzille and Meredosia assisted and the fire was contained in 30 minutes.

No one was injured except 2 animals.

Beardstown Fire Chief Bryan Becker says there was major damaged done to a house adjacent to the fire.

The fire was determined to be an accident.