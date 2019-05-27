Local News

No one hurt in house fire

Posted: May 26, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:11 AM CDT

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- An afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a two-story house. It happened around 12:30 pm, Sunday, in the 1000-block of Prairie Avenue.

Firefighters say it started in a bedroom. A window fan unit overheated, flames caught onto the wall and shot up through the attic. Three people were inside at the time, but none were hurt.

