No one hurt in house fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- An afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a two-story house. It happened around 12:30 pm, Sunday, in the 1000-block of Prairie Avenue.
Firefighters say it started in a bedroom. A window fan unit overheated, flames caught onto the wall and shot up through the attic. Three people were inside at the time, but none were hurt.
